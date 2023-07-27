Partner govt to strengthen healthcare delivery – Dep. Health Minister

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, has urged private health facilities certified by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HFRA) to partner the government to strengthen health­care delivery in the country.

This, she said would help the government achieve the Sustain­able Development Goal (SDGs) three by 2030.

Mrs Mensah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, made this known at the first anniversary celebration of the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Limited at Tetegu, a community in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

“The Ministry of Health as a sector place premium on universal health coverage as a vehicle nec­essary for the attainment of SDG three by the year 2030, as a result, we are putting every effort to en­sure that all people living in Ghana have access to equitable, quality, affordable and evidence base pre­ventive and creative health services without any financial burden.

However, it must be emphasised that, government cannot do it alone and it will need partnerships from stakeholders and private hospitals to join in the vision, to be able to achieve this goal,” she stated.

The anniversary which was held in Accra, commemorated a celebration of love, life, health, excellence, and the resilience of the human spirit.

The hospital started in 2018 at All Faith Medical Centre as a fertility unit, however in 2022, they moved out and established a health centre to combine fertility treat­ment with other medical treatment.

Mrs Mensah commended the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Centre for their significant con­tribution to the improvement of health and wellbeing of women in the country.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Gordon N. A. Attoh in his remarks noted that, “a year ago, we embarked on a mission to create a place of hope and healing, a sanctuary where the gift of life is nurtured with love using modern, evidence based and cutting-edge expertise.”

He added that, it was worthy to know that the fertility centre had become a beacon of light for some couples seeking to build families in the face of adversity, ‘this means our dream has come to pass.’

Being indisputably the most af­fordable in vitro fertilisation (IVF) service providers in the country, the hospital had done over 1,200 IVF cycles and delivered over 650 children through IVF, with most of them being multiple babies.

Despite their tireless effort to help couples, he said the centre had also embarked on several outreaches such as eye screenings, general medical checkups, prostate and breast screenings to improve the health of deprived commu­nities.

“Within the year, we also per­formed several complex surgeries, delivered many babies without any maternal mortality. We also executed life saving interventions, resuscitations and palliative care for many emergencies and severe­ly ill patients,” he highlighted.

Dr Attoh stressed that, the key among other challenges was the global economic hardship which had affected the cost of pro­duction, the price of goods and services, adding that the erratic power supply in the community posed a threat to hospital equip­ment, and most importantly, the lives of their patients.

