Partey, Djiku, Tarique arrive in camp for Mali, Qatar test

Midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has arrived in the Black Stars camp at the Xanthe Resort and spa in Antalya, Turkey.

The 27-year-old who joined Arsenal from Spanish club Atlético Madrid on transfer deadline day has joined his colleagues in camp ahead of Ghana’s international friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

Also joining the team in camp were Kassim Nuhu, Alexander Djiku, Bernard Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Tarique Fosu who was handed a late call-up by Coach C.K Akonnor.

Their arrivals increase the number of players to 19. Coach C.K Akonnor on Tuesday held his first training session with the squad at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The players in camp are as follows: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Annag, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Nicholas Opoku.

The rest are Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Teye- Partey, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Bernard Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Tarique Fosu, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.

The team held its second training session yesterday as preparations continue for tomorrow’s game against the Eagles of Mali.

Meanwhile, one of the invited goalkeepers, Lawrence Ati Zigi has admitted that training under the new technical team led by C.K Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan has been a little intense – but says it was a good training.

The Swiss based goalkeeper was satisfied with his output in training and admitted that the team was focused on the upcoming friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

“It was a little bit intense because I travelled yesterday and I came at dawn, so it was exhausting but, a very good training, the St. Gallen shot stopper told ghanafa.org

“It’s a great opportunity for me. I just have to stay focused and work hard and hopefully everything is going to be fine and we see the way forward.

“It’s actually a different group of players. Here, there are totally different players from different clubs so it’s not really the same compared to my club. But seeing the quality of players we have here, I think we are going to a have a great game and a great time here.

“It’s an important game for us so we have to be focused, take everything serious, stay together and we will have a great game” Ati Zigi added.