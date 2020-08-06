Palmer makes ‘nonsense’ CAS executive summary ruling claims

Wilfred Kweku Osei “Palmer” has quashed earlier reports claiming his outfit has received an Executive summary verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the much-anticipated case involving himself and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Techiman Eleven Wonders chief executive Albert Commey and his predecessor Takyi Arhin – who are close confidante of FA boss Kurt Okraku, made a stunning claim on Tuesday that both parties to the case have received an executive summary verdict from the global tribunal.

However, it appears both men have been caught in a “gargantuan imagination” after it emerged the claims are hoax.

And the appellant – Wilfred Kweku Osei “Palmer” has issued a statement on Wednesday to clarify the distortion and misinformation.

“Contrary to reports suggesting our lawyers have received the much anticipated ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), we wish to establish the fact that our lawyers are yet to receive the ruling from CAS,” Palmer said in a statement yesterday.

“CAS has not given any reason for the delay, but we are hopeful that in due course the ruling will be sent to all parties concerned.”

Palmer is seeking to overturn last year’s Ghana FA Presidential election after being disqualified.

The global tribunal body confirmed Tuesday August 4 as the date to announce the verdict to bring to an end a 10-month litigation which has far reaching implication for the administration of football in the West African nation.

While several watchers had been keen on the much-awaited verdict, CAS swerved Ghanaians by refusing to release the final judgment on Tuesday after initial postponement from July 17.

Again, yesterday, CAS deferred the verdict to September 1, next month.

These are frenetic times for the followers of both disqualified Osei and current FA boss Kurt Okraku.

Palmer dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential election by the Normalisation Committee.

There are two things likely to happen – CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.

CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer’s quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.

The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.

The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.

An initial ruling on July 17, 2020 was postponed to Tuesday August 4, 2020. – Ghanasoccernet