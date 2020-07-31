…Palmer declines to serve on committee

Disqualified Ghana FA presidential aspirant Wilfred Kweku Osei ‘Palmer’ has declined to work in a ‘unity government’ led by Kurt Okraku by rejecting an appointment.

Palmer was named on a three-member ad hoc committee to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council on Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak chief executive Frederick Moore chairs the three member committee and was expected to work alongside Inter Allies’ Delali Eric Senaye and Palmer.

However, sources close to Palmer has indicated that he has rejected the new role – barely six days before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) delivers a landmark verdict involving him and the Ghana Football Association over his (Palmer) disqualification from the presidential race.

It’s unclear what led to the decision to turn the offer down but this could spark another bout of controversy in the football scene.

Close associates of the Tema Youth owner have told GHANAsoccernet.com that he will not serve on the Ad-Hoc committee after being deemed unfit to contest the presidential elections.

CAS has deferred its much-anticipated verdict to Tuesday August 4 following a postponement last month.

The case was brought by Palmer last year after the election that brought Okraku to power but the coronavirus outbreak looked to have stalled the ruling on the matter which prompted hopes among the legal advisers of the GFA leader that the case was dead in the water.

With things beginning to normalise, CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer’s quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA. –Ghanasoccernet.com