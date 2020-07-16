Palmer confident ahead of CAS verdict

Popular Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku ‘Palmer’ is confident ahead of tomorrow’s verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following his landmark case against the Ghana Football Association over his ‘unfair and calculated’ disqualification from the 2019 presidential race.

Anxiety is reaching a climax over the decision that could mark a turning point in the administration of the Ghana FA.

The global tribunal has set tomorrow for the verdict to bring to an end a 10-month legal tussle between the former Ghana FA Executive Committee member and the association.

Palmer dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential race by the defunct Normalisation Committee.

CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer’s quest to annul the election and order fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.

The Tema Youth boss, who is also an investment banker, is brimming with confidence ahead of the much-awaited verdict.

The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.

There are two things likely to happen – CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.

Osei, popularly known as Palmer, paid 22,000 Swiss Francs to CAS early this year on behalf of the GFA for his disqualification from the federation’s presidential election appeal case to be heard. –Ghanasoccernet