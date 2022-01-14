Paintsil: We’ll beat Gabon to redeem image

Ghana midfielder, Joseph Painstil has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars will give their best in subsequent matches to redeem themselves after the painful 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions Morocco.

Sofiane Boufal scored the only goal when Morocco played Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C opener on Monday evening at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

After the game, Paintsil said the defeat to Morocco was avoidable but the team would use the Gabon and Comoros games for redemption.

“We wanted to win but unfortunately it just turned out to be 1-0 by a mistake. This is football, we don’t need to put our heads down, we need to keep going like always because we have two games ahead and everything is possible. We will do everything to redeem ourselves.

“The game against Gabon is a tough game; all we need to do is just to give everything to our fans, to Ghanaians, and win the three points,” he said.

Ghana in her quest to qualify from the Group would have to beat Gabon and Comoros to advance to the next stage of the tourney. –GNA