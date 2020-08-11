Overlord of Dagbon: Don’t be misled to foment trouble

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, has advised Muslim leaders to impress on the youth in their communities not to be misled to foment trouble as part of the elections.

He said the time had come to disassociate Muslim youth from violence and urged political parties to conduct issue-based campaign in the upcoming elections to enable the electorate to make informed choices.

Yaa-Naa Abukari gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by Nanton-Naa (Paramount Chief of Nanton) Mahamadu Bawa, at a national conference of Muslim Kings, Paramount Chiefs and Imams held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The conference, organised by the Interim Committee for the Organisation of National Conference of Muslim Kings, Paramount Chiefs and Imams, was to share ideas and plan for the growth and development of their communities which was attended by leaders from Muslim communities, representatives of Chiefs from Dagbon, Mamprugu, Gonja, Wa among others.

Yaa-Naa Abukari also urged the media to “offer fair opportunities to all political parties to share their messages with the public to inform their choices which was necessary to ensure peace, unity, cohesion, growth and develop the country’s democratic dispensation.”

Satisfied with the organisation of the conference the Overlord of Dagbon expressed the hope that the conference would help to erase negative perceptions about Muslims generally and Muslim youth in particular in the country.

Sheikh Dr Hussein Zakariah, an Islamic Scholar, stressed on the need for Muslim chiefs not to abandon their roles as leaders in their communities, saying “they needed to combine such roles with their traditional functions to assert their authority in their communities.”

Chief Dr Mohammed Sungtaba, the President of Inner City Tribal Chiefs, called on indigenes at inner cities to fight for their rights and assume leadership positions. -citinewsroom.com