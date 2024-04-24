Over 200 students attend STEM workshop

More than 200 final year students from nine schools in the East­ern and Greater Accra Regions participated in a day’s Empower Science, Technology, Engineer­ing, and Mathematics (STEM) workshop in Accra to foster a sustainable learning environment for future opportunities.

The Empower Playgrounds in collaboration with the Ghana Science Association, and with support from the ‘Me Boafo’ Foundation jointly organised the programme.

Participating schools were Luta & Amoyoakope JHS from Dangme West District, Greater Accra; Obosono JHS & Ank­wansu JHS from the Akuapem South district; Yonguase (Yilo Krobo) in the Eastern Region; Adenya, Attabui & Akyeremant­en JHS from Akuapem North; and Mpeam from the New Jua­ben North.

Distinguished experts from the STEM field graced the occa­sion, including Dr Angela Trego (USA), PE, PMP, a licensed professional engineer, Dr Peace Amoatey, Agricultural engineer from the University of Ghana, Dr Jersley Chirawurah, Malaria research scientist at the Uni­versity of Ghana, Mr Solomon Ayeboafo Otu, Plant Geneticist from GAEC, Dr Thomas Tagoe, Neuroscientist from the Univer­sity of Ghana medical school; and Dr Jemima Kassah, Fisheries scientist from the University of Education, Winneba.

These experts shed light on STEM careers and their impact on national and global develop­ment, encouraging students to engage in STEM activities.

During interviews with The Ghanaian Times, some students expressed their eagerness to ex­plore STEM fields and conveyed appreciation to the organisers for such initiative.

“We are grateful to Empower Playgrounds and the facilitators for this workshop. We were un­aware of the benefits associated with pursuing STEM courses. Thanks to the workshop, we have gained valuable ideas and information. We are committed to learning more and enhancing our knowledge,” they remarked.

As part of the workshop, students had the opportunity to tour an engineering laboratory, where they engaged with Dr El­sie Effah Kaufmann, a seasoned engineer and lecturer.

