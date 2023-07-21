Outrage after women paraded naked by mob in India

A video showing two women being parad­ed naked by a mob in the north-eastern state of Manipur, hit by violent ethnic clashes, has sparked outrage in India.

The police say they have opened a case of gang rape and arrested a man, adding that others will be held soon.

On Thursday, parliament’s session in Delhi was disrupt­ed as lawmakers demanded a debate on the issue.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also said the incident had “shamed India” and that “no guilty will be spared”.

“I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said, finally breaking his silence on Manipur more than two months after violence erupted.

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, also expressed concern over the assault, saying the Supreme Court was “deeply disturbed over the video”. Telling the govern­ment to inform the court about the steps being taken against the accused, the chief justice said “we will take action if you don’t”.

Deadly violence has plunged Manipur, a scenic In­dian state bordering Myanmar, into turmoil for more than two months.

Clashes between members of the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribal communities have resulted in their complete seg­regation. At least 130 people have died and 60,000 have been displaced. —BBC