Our fate in our own hands – Baretto

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Mariano Baretto, says the Porcupine Warriors are not under any pressure after losing the top spot to rivals and major competitors, Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to the Portuguese trainer, Kotoko have their destiny in their own hands and would not depend on favours from other clubs to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking after another draw outcome against Aduana Stars on Saturday, Baretto, whose side has dropped four vital points in their last two games – against Aduana Stars and WAFA – indicated that losing the top spot to their fiercest rival was not a situation to be happy about but all was not lost as far as the championship was concerned.

“I have been a little disappointed in the way we have conceded goals in our games against WAFA and Aduana Stars. We would have been at the top if we had maintained our winning run but we are behind them separated by only two points and a game against them.”

On the pressure coming to bear on him, he pointed out that “there is no such pressure on me or the team. We will take the games as they come.”

The former Black Stars trainer, however, intimated that it was normal to experience some amount of pressure at this stage of the competition.

“Hearts and Kotoko have that history of competing for the title. They have the biggest fun bases in Ghana and when they go head-to-head for the title, you expect people to talk about pressure.”

He said that Kotoko would have a lot of things to improve if they aim to win the league.

