Otumfuo launches 2023 Green Ghana Day… calls on all to support project

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has launched the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day in Kumasi, which has been slated for June 9, 2023, with a call on all Ghanaians and residents in the country to come out in their num­bers and support the national tree planting exercise.

He said the Green Ghana Day presents an opportunity to show patriotism, exhibit commitment to the protection of the forest resources, and to demonstrate the resolve to leave children with a richer and greener Ghana.

The Asantehene lauded the gov­ernment for initiating the Green Ghana Project.

He underscored the importance of trees to environmental protec­tion, climate change mitigation, and the survival of the planet.

He said it was because of these benefits that he committed to plant some 2.5 million trees towards the protection of Lake Bosomtwe, in the Ashanti Region.

The Green Ghana Day was first launched by the government in 2021, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The maiden edition targeted to plant 5,000,000 trees, but over 7,000,000 trees were planted. Last year, 26,000,000 trees were planted, exceeding the target of 20,000,000.

Speaking at the launch of the third edition of the Green Ghana Day, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, said for the past two years, Ashanti Region had been planting the most trees on Green Ghana days.

He said over 81 per cent of the trees planted in 2021 have survived while 72 per cent of those planted last year had survived.

The Asantehene bemoaned the wanton destruction of forests due to illegal mining and illegal logging.

He said chiefs and members of the local communities cannot feign ignorance about those involved in this destruction.

He promised to drive around the Ashanti Region and call all chiefs whose lands have been degraded to come and answer.

“The government cannot do it alone. We must all get involved and support government to come to grips with these matters,” Otum­fuo said.

On his part, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, said over years, there had not been any concerted effort to restore our lost forest cover.

He said between 2010 and 2015 alone, the country lost 160,210 ha of forest. But between 1963 and 2016, only 100 and 157,300 ha of forest was cultivated.

The Minister said even though the government had, since 2017, been taking several measures to restore the lost forest cover, the Green Ghana Project was neces­sary to create enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action towards resto­ration of degraded landscapes in the country, inculcate values of planting and nurturing of trees in our citizens, particularly among the younger generation, mitigate climate change and beautify com­munities and the environment.

The event was also attended by the Chairman of the Kwame Nk­rumah University of Science and Technology Council as well as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

