OSP ends work on alleged corruption case against Charles Adu Boahen

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has brought to an end its work on the alleged corruption and corruption-related offences against Mr Charles AduBoahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

This is because the jurisdiction to prosecute the former minister over the allegations lies with the Attorney-General and the police.

The Special Prosecutor, MrK­issiAdjebeng,said although the con­duct of MrAduBoahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act.

These were in findings of the OSP, which the office published yesterday.

“On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles AduBoahen con­

tained in the investigative documen­tary titled “Galamsey Economy” published by Tiger Eye P.I,” the SP said.

MrAdjebeng said the investi­gation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further acts dictate.

He said the non-prohibition of most predicate acts of corruption and corruption-related offences engenders impunity of malevolent conduct and the erosion of demo­cratic tenets, which spawn formi­dable hurdles in the fight against corruption, especially in the public sector.

The OSP calls for the passage of a Corrupt Practices Act to stem the tide of corruption and other offences.

“On this score, the OSP calls for thepassage of a Corrupt Prac­tices Act to comprehensively codify the prohibition of all forms of corruption.”

The OSP said it joins up with the positively persistent calls of the pressure group, OccupyGhana for the passage of a Conduct of Public Officers Act to properly regulate the conduct of public officers.

By a complaint dated Novem­ber 13, 2022 and received on 15 November 2022,Tiger Eye P.I. requested the OSP to investigate MrBoahen for corruption and corruption-related offences arising from the investigative documentary titled “Galamsey Economy” and attached an audio-visual recording contained on a flash drive together with a transcript of the audio-visual recording to the complaint.

The complaint alleged that, through its sting operations, Tiger Eye P.I. audiovisually recorded Mr­Boahen in the act of his commis­sion of corruption and corrup­tion-related offences.

The complaint stated that un­dercover agents of Tiger Eye P.I., posing as businessmen who were interested in investing in Ghana, met with MrBoahen and tabled their investment plans and propos­als to him.

The complaint alleged that, sensing an opportunity to cash-in on his position as then, a Deputy Minister of Finance, MrBoahen demanded 20 per cent of the value of the proposed initial investment or 10 per cent upfront payment of the value of the proposed initial investment and postinvestment sharing of the proceeds of the investment.

The complaint also alleged that MrBoahen offered to introduce the undercover agents to the President and the Vice President in aid of establishing them as very influential persons in Ghana. It was alleged that this offer was premised on MrBoahen’s stated close ties to the President – akin to an uncle and a nephew relationship, and his political connections to the Vice President.

The complaint further al­leged that MrBoahen demanded US$200,000 to be given to the Vice President for the purposes of facilitating a meeting to be set up by MrBoahen between the Vice Presi­dent and the undercover agents.

