OSP completes probe into Agyapa deal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has given notice of completion of corruption risk assessment into the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



It is in line with standard practice and has served the president and the Minister of Finance copies of their observations and conclusions on the matter.



In a statement issued in Accra, the OSP posited that it found it worthwhile to inform the public of conclusion of its constitutional mandate.



“The analysis of risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on October 15, 2020 and in a letter dated October 16, 2020 conveyed conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.



“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of completion of its 64 page report to the public and it is important the OSP has freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed,” the statement said.



According to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, he had decided to bring facts of the conclusion of anti-corruption assessment of Agyapa Royalties Transactions to the attention of the citizenry and avoid continued speculations on the issue.



The controversial mineral transaction was referred to the OSP following concerns by some civil society organizations and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr

Amidu earlier accused the Ministry of Finance of “stonewalling” and “delaying” probe into the deal.



Parliament on August 14 approved the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the government despite a walkout by the Minority however, two years ago, the House passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018 which established the Fund to manage equity interests of the nation in mining companies, and receive royalties on behalf of the government.



The law allows the fund to establish Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to use for appropriate investments and last month the government introduced amendment to the Act to ensure SPVs had unfettered independence.



The approval would enable the country to use SPV and Agyapa Royalties Limited to secure $1 billion to finance large infrastructural projects as an alternative to the conventional debt capital market transactions. -ghanaweb.com