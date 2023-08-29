OSHA, GNFS to establish fire post at Badukrom by December

Occupation­al Safety and Health Association (OSHA)-UK in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Ser­vice (GNFS) will open a new fire post at the Badukrom toll booth on the Takoradi-Accra highway by December this year.

The initiative by OSHA and the GNFS is to help improve emergen­cy response time along the Western Regional corridor.

A second fire post for Wassa Simpa to handle emergencies along the Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa high­way, which connects the Western North enclave would be opened.

The OSHA-GNFS effort comes at a time when fire stations at Shama and Daboase areas, for example, are remote from the high­way, thereby retarding emergency response time in the Western Region.

A global executive member of OSHA-UK, Thomas Boakye, revealed in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday on a wide range of issues including emer­gencies, road crashes and critical health care in the Western Region.

He explained that the absence of fire posts to respond to emergen­cies on highways, was a deep con­cern to safety managers in Ghana.

Giving details on the project, Mr Boakye told the Ghanaian Times that, discussions with stakeholders on the proposed GH¢60,000 fire post at Badukrom would begin in October, this year.

He indicated that if funds were readily available by that time, construction of the Badukrom fire post should be completed by December, this year.

Mr Boakye added “The initiative is to improve emergency response time within the Badukrom and Wassa Simpa corridors. There is no emergency response facility on the Takoradi-Accra highway apart from Sekondi and Fijai, and this, together with the heavy traffic, it’s a challenge.”

“Shama and Daboase stations are all remote, they are not on the highway. Apam, Winneba, Mank­essim, Kasoa and Weija are on the highway and so it’s easy to respond to emergencies, reduce fatalities and also save lives and our produc­tive force.”

He noted that the arrival of the 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs) would also boost the OS­

HA-GNFS collaboration to greatly improve the response time of the service and also save properties.

Mr Boakye, who is also a safety engineer, told the Ghanaian Times that the time needed to respond to emergencies like crashes was just seven minutes and beyond that, was a risk to lives.

He said “These booths would improve response time on our highways and reduce fatalities. The RIVs are versatile and could maneuver through traffic with ease and respond to emergencies. The personnel are ready. We are hop­ing that discussion will be success­ful and we begin by October, then we roll out plans.”

He again suggested the estab­lishment of trauma centres along the Agona-Tarkwa-Takoradi corri­dors to improve critical care in the Western North and Accra-Takora­di corridors, noting that, there was only one at Winneba.

The Western Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) I Frederick Ohe­meng, applauded the OSHA-UK initiative and said when completed, the RIVs would be deployed to the highway posts.

“We will appeal to the Shama District Assembly and other insti­tutions for support. Daboase and Shama are too far, so at least, if we get a 40- foot container, whenever there is an accident or any emer­gencies, the Badukrom team could attend to it before other crew arrive to assist,” he suggested.

Gorman

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, FIJAI