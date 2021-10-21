Opoku Agyeman, Nortey, Sulemana gun for top awards …at Luxury Touch Hotel, Medeama Players Awards tomorrow

Four outstanding players are in the frame for the Best Player of the Season Award at tomorrow’s special awards night of Medeama SC at the Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa.

Known as the‘Medeama gala’, defender Fatawu Sulemana, striker Prince Opoku Agyemang and midfielders Rashid Nortey and Richard Boadu have been shortlisted for the topmost individual award on the night.

• Fatawu Sulemana

The 18-year old Sulemanamade 14 appearances for the club this season in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Opoku Agyemang who returned to the club after s short stint in South Africa made 18 appearances, scoring 11 goals and provided two assists in the second half of the season.

Midfielder Boadu has currently joined Asante but could reaprewards with his sterling performance for the club which earned him 29 appearances with a single goal to his credit.

With his 31 appearances, Rashid Norteyis also considered a strong candidate for the Best Player of the Season award with his strong and composed performance in midfield where he is seen as the cog.

He has two FA Cup berths and four MVPs to his credit and a passing record in the Ghanaian top-flight with 112 touches against Asante Kotoko – the highest by any player last season.

The Discovery of the Season category will havespeedster Ebenezer Ackahbi, defenders Baba Musah Abdulai and Fatawu Sulemana gunning for the award.

Ackhabi, has been a toast of fans with his immense talent andis highly regarded as one for the future.

Baba Musah joins with his 25 appearances for the club in the previous season in his favourite Centre-back position where he featured in 25 Premier League appearances and three FA Cup matches with two MVPs and one Fans Player of the Match award.

Eighteen years old Fatawu Sulemanafrom Miracle Land FC with 14 appearances is also considered a strong force with a 10 Premier League and four FA Cup appearances under his belt.

Prince Opoku Agyemang will seek a double on the night with his nomination into the category of Best Forward of the Season.

But he will face stiff competition from Ahmed Toure and Joseph Tetteh Zutah.

