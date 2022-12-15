Opinion leader advises drivers on road safety

The leader of the Congregation of Theocracy, Apostle Dr Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, has called on commercial drivers to prepare themselves both professionally and psychologically to carry passengers to and from their destinations at the end of this year and early next year for the Christmas and New Year occasions peacefully.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times about how to overcome the lorry accidents that usually occured at the end of the year as passengers travelled to and from their hometowns for Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

Apostle Agbalenyoh said the focus of drivers during the period should not only be on how to make money, but on how to drive safely and to protect lives and properties.

Apostle Agbalenyoh noted that the main cause of lorry accidents during this period was wrongful overtaking, which could be avoided by road users.

Apostle Agbalenyoh also mentioned other causes of road accidents as lack of maintenance of vehicles, using old lorry tyres, bad alignment, and lack of maintenance of vehicles, among others.

He said drivers often made very dangerous overtaking in curves, and at times their tyres burst while they were on top speed, leading to serious accidents.

He emphasised that another cause of accidents was the use of hard drugs and alcohol by drivers while driving, stressing that act was against the law.

“The Police need to check with seriousness because when a driver commits such an offence, he puts the lives of passengers and his own life in danger,” he said.

Apostle Agbalenyoh further cautioned drivers against the use of mobile phones while driving, adding that “the proper thing to do is to switch off the phone while driving so that as a driver you could concentrate and drive passengers safely to their destinations”.

He also advised passengers not to engage drivers in unnecessary conversations, but rather allow them to drive quietly and safely.

The leader of the Congregation of Theocracy advised the youth not to over celebrate the Christmas by engaging in promiscuous behaviours because HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other diseases were still prevalent.

He warned the youth that condoms did not offer full protection against AIDS and other venerable diseases, and also to desist from drunkenness during the Christmas festivity.

BY BERNARD QUANSON