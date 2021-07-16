‘Operation Bofo Bɛba 2021’ launched

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brong Ahafo (BA) United, Ransford Antwi, has initiated fundraising campaign for their bitterest rival, Bofoakwa Tano to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Ghana Premier League.

The campaign dubbed “Operation Bofo Bɛba 2021” seeks to mobilize funds and galvanize support to help energize players and staff of Bofoakwa Tano in their last three games of the Division One Zone One league.

Speaking in an interview at Sunyani in the Bono Region, Mr Antwi expressed optimism about the juicy prospects that await businesses and individuals if a team from Sunyani once again joins the Ghana Premier League.

“Bofo is almost there and we must push them to finish hard so that Sunyani will have a Premier League club to contribute to the holistic development of our region.

“Everyone knows I am a die-hard BA United supporter and I do not usually support activities of Bofoakwa Tano but Sunyani deserves Premier League action and it is time to support our own and time to fight for what is ours,” Mr Antwi stressed.

The former BA United boss appealed to all in the Bono region, especially Sunyani to join his campaign for support whilst donating generously towards the agenda.

He further indicated that “this is the first time in my life I will lead a campaign to galvanize support for my bitterest rivals, Bofo, I, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of our city and region to help us regain our position as having the highest number of clubs in the Ghana Premier League”.

Adding his voice, President of the Ghana Rugby Association (GRA) and former football administrator, Mr Herbert Mensah who spoke via zoom, said, all stakeholders must rally behind the fight against hooliganism to protect the game.

“Let’s clean up the image to get support from sponsors, especially as we are getting out of COVID-19 and companies would need some brand associations to rise,” he stated.

The GFA, he said, must work with stakeholders and supporting groups as well as the media to ensure hooliganism was curbed, otherwise, the authorities must have to punish the perpetuators.

Also speaking on the topic “Hooliganism as a threat to Sports Journalism,” Mr. Jerome Otchere, a Sports Journalist said the work of journalists becomes even more difficult with fans misconducting themselves at matches.

“They (media) are thrown into a dilemma when bad things happen and sometimes left with no choice than to report as it is despite their interest in presenting positive images on Ghana football,” he said.

He advised club owners and administrators to educate their supporters while urging the police to arrest and prosecute offenders to serve as deterrent to others.