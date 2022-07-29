One-day netball tourney at Sege

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) will organise a one-day tournament at Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region tomorrow.

According to a press statement signed by the President of the NFG, Rev E.D Nikoi, the tournament will be in honour of Nene Ode-Opeor Siada III, Chief of the Adibiawe Clan of Ada.

It added that there would be trophy and cash prizes (donated by Nene Ode-Opeor) at stake for winners.

Participating teams include, Generation Netball Academy, Shalom Netball Club, Blazing Hands Netball Club and Heritage Fairpoint Netball Club.

Umpires for the competition are Veronica Lanuer and Emmanuel Aboagye Amoah, while the technical officials are named as Priscilla Amuzu and Eunice Abotsi.

Rev Nikoi, together with the General Secretary of the federation Ernest Owusu Dankyi, would manage activities on the day and promised an exciting tournament.