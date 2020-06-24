Omni Specialty supports NMIMR towards COVID-19 fight

Omni Specialty Products, a wholly owned Ghanaian-based company has gone to the aid of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) with the supply of 10, 000 rapid test kits, 5,000 face masks, and 10 thermometre guns.

The presentation which formed part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company, is to further enhance the work of the Institute.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of Omni Group of Companies, Mr Michael Zormelo said the donation was an important milestone towards further enhancing testing of COVID-19 in the country.

“We as a company are very excited that we can make history and be part of the contribution to fight against COVID -19,’’ he added.

Mr Zormelo explained that the test kits had been approved by the United States of America Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and were being used in about 38 countries.

He noted that the fight against the pandemic was everybody’s responsibility; therefore, it was important that individuals and institutions complemented government’s effort in that direction.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to help fight COVID-19. The airports will eventually be reopened and schools will be resuming and this calls for rapid testing. We will continue to assist in whatever way we can to help fight the virus,” he emphasised.

The Director of the NMIMR, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, on his part expressed his gratitude to the company for the support.

He noted that as part of measures to ensure safety, the kits would be evaluated in line with international standards to ensure that they satisfied the necessary protocols, adding that “We have a responsibility to keep our communities and population safe so that we can be in good health to develop.”

By Cliff Ekuful