Olympics stun Hearts …in ‘Ga Mashie’ derby

Accra Great Olympics once again stunned Hearts of Oak in the ‘Ga Mashie’ derby with a slim 1-0 victory in the Ghana Premier League match-day 16 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Dade boys had beaten Hearts by the same margin in their encounter last season.

A 30th-minute strike from forward Yussif Abdul-Razak was enough to see Olympics bounce back from their 2-0 away defeat to leaders Asante Kotoko, last week to seal all three points.

Hearts could have opened the scoreline in the ninth minute, but referee Hanson overlooked a penalty after an alleged hand-ball in the penalty box from Gladson Awako’s shot.

Olympics responded in the 14th minute with a dangerous strike from Maxwell Abbey Quaye but goalkeeper Richard Ayi denied him with a block.

Hearts’ Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s header narrowly missed from a James Sewornu cross from the right side of attack just after the 20th minute mark.

However, 10 minutes later after the miss, Olympics shockingly took the lead when forward Yussif Abdul-Razak fed on a dummied through pass from Maxwell Abbey Quaye to slot it past goalkeeper Ayi, sending the stands into a delirium.

Four minutes after recess, Hearts Gladson Awako made a swift turn from Abu Ushau’s pass and shot but missed narrowly.

Hearts brought on Abdul Nurudeen Aziz, Kofi Kordzi, former Black Stars’ top midfielder Sulley Aliu Muntari (making his debut) and Fatawu Mohammed for Abu Ushau, Enoch Asubonteng, William Denkyi and Gladson Awako respectively but Olympics remained focused and defended gallantly.

In the 75th minute, Awako and James Akaminko were booked after a fierce exchange of words between them.

