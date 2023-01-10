Olympics scare Kotoko in draw

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fought hard to share the spoils 1-1 with Accra Great Olympics in their week-11 betPawa Ghana Premier League match at the Baba Baba Yara Sports Stadi­um, on Sunday.

It was one match that could have seen the Wonder Club make mincemeat of the Asanteman contingent, had their forwards been brilliant upfront. In fact, the day looked very pale for the hosts who lost in the midfield as well as the rear.

Olympics took off aggressively in a bid to fetch an early goal with Samuel Abbey Quaye combining effectively with Emmanuel Mensah and Bashiru Abdul to lead the onslaught.

The visitors demonstrated ruggedness, holding the Reds in their own half with inter-positional passes and could have opened the scoreline if Samuel Abbey Quaye did not fumble with the ball in the box in the 28th minute.

On the 32nd minute mark, a golden opportunity fell on the path of Emman­uel Mensah who had only the goalie to beat but shot wide to the chagrin of fans, while Emmanuel Antwi’s drive in the 41st minute was parried to corner.

The homesters found their rhythm in the dying minutes of the first half with Steven Mukwala pumping blood into the game, but his attempts at goal were thwarted by the rear-guard pivoted around Jamaldeen Haruna and Captain Raymond Oko Grippman.

The Wonder Club lads continued to push forward in the second half and two minutes on, Bashiru Abdul got the opener when he drilled a carpet shot that saw keeper Frederick Asare watching in amazement as the ball rolled into the net.

The Porcupines appeared hypnotized allowing Olympics at this juncture, to dictate the pace.

And, Samuel Abbey Quaye got another opportunity but woefully failed to increase the tally in the 50th minute with Emman­uel Mensah hitting the post in the 53rd.

Kotoko, gradually were picking up the pieces. In the 72nd minute, Richmond Lamptey’s drive was parried to corner but he was replaced by Samuel Boateng, as he went to effect the corner-kick.

Abbey Quaye was on target once again in the 85th minute and yet shot wide with only keeper to beat.

Referee Jacob Adumtera added 10 min­utes to the game and Kotoko pushed hard looking for the equaliser.

As all was pointing to an Olympics win, a free-kick taken by substitute Andrews Appau zoomed into the net to a thunder­ous applause on the ninth minute of the added-on time.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI