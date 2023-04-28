Olympics overcome Kotoko at Sogakope

Accra Great Olympics scored two first-half goals to beat visiting Kumasi Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the betPawa Premier League match day 28 game played at the WAFA Park in Fievie, near Soga­kope.

Michael Osei gave the Wonder Club a vital opener in the seventh minute before midfielder Emman­uel Akesseh fired home on 39th minutes of the game to secure the all-important win.

Olympics’ ninth win of the sea­son was Kotoko’s eighth defeat of the season and came as a boost for their fight against the drop.

On a cloudy afternoon, Great Olympics had everything going well for them right from the blast of referee Albert Azantilow’s whis­tle as they probed for the opener.

Olympics found the break­through when Samuel Ashie Quaye traded a pass with former Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey, who went past Augustine Agyepong and crossed for Osei to head home.

On 18 minutes, Eric Serge Zeze came close to equalising for the Porcupine Warriors when a through-ball found him in the box, but Solomon Adomako blocked his goal-bound strike as Oly escaped the first major threat.

Two minutes later, Michael Kweku Osei came close to dou­bling the tally for Olympics but his name sake Osei’s cross flew over the bar.

Osei found space again in the box on 33 minutes, but his shot was blocked by defender Mubarick Yussif to keep the score at 1-0.

Olympics, however, were reward­ed again on 39 minutes through midfielder Akesseh.

This was after goalkeeper Benjamin Asare had firmly saved a corner kick from Agyepong and started a fast break as his long-searching ball found Nettey.

The defender raced into the Ko­toko half and found Osei, whose left-footed drive was parried onto the path of Akesseh to tap home.

The ‘Dade Boys’ maintained their supremacy in the second stanza but failed to find the back of the net.

Kotoko ended the game with 10 men after Richmond Lamptey was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Olympics will next trek to Bib­iani to face Gold Stars on Sunday, while Kotoko return to the Baba Yara Stadium, to play Tamale City on the same day.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY