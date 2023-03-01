Olympics host Hearts today

Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak will square off in a grueling Week 19 betPawa Ghana Premier League midweek fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Both teams lost their last games heading into the encounter with Hearts suffering a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Aduana Stars while Olympics were thrashed 3-0 by Bechem United in Bechem.

The host drew 1-1 with Hearts in the first round encounter in January and would be motivated to pull up a result to maintain their dominance over the Phobians.

It promises to be a showdown especially in midfield where the Wonder club would parade young­sters like Razak Kasim, Prince Afrifa, Samuel Ashie Quaye and Emmanuel Akesseh come face to face with Hearts formidable trio of Gladson Awako, Samuel Inkoom, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and new boy Linda Mtange.

It promises to be an entertaining fixture with a lot at stake for both teams.

In another equally explosive encounter, second placed Bechem United will face third placed As­ante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are determined to defend their title and must clinch a win against the reso­lute Bechem side who are causing waves this season.

In other games, league leaders Aduana Stars would face off with King Faisal at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park while Legon Cities engage Tamale City in another cagey fixture.

At the CAM Park, Karela would play Accra Lions; Bibiani Gold Stars and Nsoatreman would settle scores at the Bibiani Duns Park; Berekum Chelsea will host Samartex at the Golden City Park; Kotoku Royals and Dreams FC would square off at Dawu while Real Tamale United (RTU) play Medeama at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE