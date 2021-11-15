Olympics crack stubborn Cities

Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics survived a second-half scare to emerge 1-0 victors of their Ghana Premier (GPL) match-day three game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

It was a game of two halves that was settled in the 20th minute by hit-man Maxwell Abbey Quaye, who tapped home a Philip Sackey cross to increase his goal tally to four in three games.

But it was man-the-match James Akaminko, who deserved the credit for the pass that opened the Cities team for Sackey to cross.

In a swashbuckling performance that saw Olympics dominate the half and restricted the host to their half and making only two attempts at goal, Olympics gave an indication to run out winners of the encounter.

Cities, who previously drew with Hearts, made two attempts as attacker Rahman Abdul missed with a header from a corner-kick in the 39th minute while former Olympics man, Michel Otoo, nearly beat Oly’s goalie, Gabriel Nudakpa with a long drive.

With a strong midfield display, Oly’s George Asamoah, Akaminko, Razak Kasim and Frimpong Boateng did not only force the host back but cut supply to the Cities forwards of Jona Attuquaye and Hamza Abdul Nassiru.

Despite the stubbornness at the Cities backline, Oly had the first chance in the 14th minute, but Abbey’s tap hit the cross bar.

Following that were several raids into the Cities area but failed to convert the chances they created to keep the host in the game.

They resumed the second half with aggression, pinning their guests to their own half.

But that only brought out the best in the central defensive pair of Oko Grippman and Jamaldeen Haruna who thwarted their efforts.

But that notwithstanding, Cities had opportunities to level up and even take the lead but were all wasted.

Grippman was forced to make a timely clearance in the 55th minute as Attuquaye nears on goal as the Cities attack became lively while Oly kept men in midfield.

Then came the moment the host wanted as a ball was floated in the Oly area with the defence caught ball watching but Joseph Mereku headed off the post the best chance of the half.

On the other end, goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi made two vital saves to deny Oly’s Abdul Razak a goal.

However, the hosts were to have the last laugh but a connection from a melee in the Oly goal area hit the crossbar before referee Moro Osman whistled for the end of proceedings.

