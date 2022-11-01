Oly, Samartex split points at Samreboi

Accra Great Olympics produced a spirited performance to earn a point in their goalless draw encounter with debutants Samartex 1996 in a match day four betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) match played at the Nsenkyire Sport Arena in Samreboi.

The games was expected to be a big homecoming for the Premiership new boys who hosted their first Premier League match at the venue, after receiving approval from the Club Licensing Board.

Annor Walker-Samartexcoach

However, it was not to be as a tactically disciplined Great Olympics side, led by Coach Yaw Preko, a former protégé of Coach Daniel Annor Walker, now with Samartex, came in with other ideas.

Coincidentally, it was the first game for Coach Walker in the league since leaving the “Dade Boys” at the end of last season, hence a lot was at stake from all angles.

The host started the game on an impressive note, pinning the visitors into their half in search for the opener.

Gabriel Bonnah whipped in an intelligent pass to Seidu Abubakari but his goal bound shot was deflected by an onrushing Solomon Adomako for a corner.

Olympics came. out of their blocks midway through the half with Emmanuel Akesse striking a long range drive to test Richard Baidoo in post for Samartex, with the latter scoring full marks.

The rains set in and made play a little difficult for Olympics but they kept their shape and held the marauding strike force of Bonnah, Seidu and Prince Antwi at bay, with the latter’s strike in the 28th minute missing the goal post by inches.

Back from the break, both coaches made tactical switches to undo each other but failed to find the back of the net.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY