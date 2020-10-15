Oly, Hearts old stars plan peace match …call on TT Bros, McDan Group

Old Stars of Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday paid courtesy calls on two companies – TT Brothers and McDan Group of Companies as part of activities lined-up for their inaugural peace match fixed for November 8.

The game, which was initially scheduled for February this year to inaugurate the Old Players Association of Great Olympics, had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the new date and elections two months away, organisers decided to use the occasion to merge the two activities, with the message of peaceful election as its main focus.

The two visits brought together old players from the capital’s elite traditional clubs who are championing the call for peaceful elections through the influence of football.

Old stars such as George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, John ‘Rubberman’ Naawu, Awuley Quaye and Godwin Attram of Olympics fame were involved. Others including Evans Aryeequaye, Tetteh Chandu and Ali Jaara who featured for Hearts, were joined by Thomas Otinkorang, Peter Lamptey and Dan Quaye who starred for both sides, to complete the delegation of Old Stars for both visits.

Receiving the old stars at his Office in Tema, CEO of TT Brothers, Mr Isaac Tetteh, commended the old stars for the project, saying that it was a laudable and significant cause especially with an election in sight.

He offered an initial GH¢20,000 to assist with preparations.

“Football is a tool that can be used to unite people and given that we are in an election season, there is no better time for such an initiative, you can therefore count on my support,” he stated.

He was full of praise of the Old Stars for their service to Ghanaian football and the nation describing them as heroes and pillars of Ghanaian football.

At the McDan premises, Dr Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies who welcomed the old stars, pledged an amount of $10,000 dollars for the game as well as providing two sets of jerseys and trophies for the occasion.

He congratulated the stars for their initiative and committed to supporting the project all the way to the end.

Dr McKorley said it was time these national legends were recognised and respected for their service and dedication to Ghana and football.

At both events, former Hearts player – Evans Aryeequaye and Olympics Captain Godwin Attram, took turns to express appreciation to their host for their continuous support of the game and its related activities.

