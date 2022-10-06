Oly drag Annor Walker, FC Samartex 1996 to Player Status Committee

Accra Great Olympics has dragged its former Head Coach, Daniel Annor Walker, to the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over what the club has termed as a breach of contract between the coach and club.

Joined in the case, mentioned among 17 new cases filed at the Committee, was newly promoted Premier League side, FC Samartex 1996, which happens to be the new destination of Annor Walker.

Walker guided the Wonder Club to a respectable fifth place finish in the previous season’s league but left to join the Samreboi based team for the current season.

That came as a shock to fans and management members of the club who argued that the experienced gaffer was contracted to the club at the time he dealt with the new club; an assertion disputed by close associates of Walker.

A source close to the Wonder Club confirmed to the Times Sports yesterday on the club’s position on the matter, insisting that it was important contracts were respected.

The source disclosed that Walker will face a Breach of Contract charge and cite Samartex for Inducement.

“We are taking Samartex to the Committee for “Inducing Annor to sign a contract at a time that he was under contract and had committed verbally to renew. As a result, he abandoned his work without informing his employers,” the source said.

Specifically, the Times Sports was also informed that Coach Annor Walker signed the Samartex contract with three months left on his deal with the Wonder Club.

Other cases will see a number of players seeking the Committee to determine their status with their respective clubs.

Among them are Nash Amankwaa – Techiman City; Ernest Amankona – Jinijini Jaffa; Riis Opoku TwumasI – Prestige FC; David Darko – Tema City FC; Anthony Junior Sennie – KSV First Light FC; Joshua Nii Armah – Accra Ultimate FC; Richard Akli – Tema United FC; Godwin Shamatey – TemaUnited FC; Foster Asiedu – Always Leading FC and Edem Woyome – Middle-EastUnited.

The rest are Paul Koranteng – Show Boys FC; Joseph Toah Akonnor – Paga United FC; Emmanuel Sosa – Tsu FC; Faisal Illiasu – Habis Soccer Academy; Barnabas Tagoe – Sporting Club and Evans Acheampong – Hope for Future.

BY ANDREW NORTEY