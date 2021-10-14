Oly augment squad with 16 new players

Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics have completed a major overhaul of its squad as it mount a challenge for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) expected to kick off on the last weekend of this month.

As of press time yesterday, the Wonder Club have retained only 14 players of last season’s squad that finished sixth on the Premier League table and signed 16 new players as replacements.

Conspicuously missing from those retained were the skipper of the side, Gladson Awako whose move to rivals Hearts of Oak generated some controversy over where his true loyalty lies.

But the club’s list of retained players is expected to end the debate over which side he will feature for in the upcoming season.

Also missing was the club’s dazzling winger Samuel Ashie Quaye whose whereabouts continues to be a mystery for the fans.

But while the ‘AGOSU’ faithful lament over the absence those key players, they would have reason to celebrate as the club’s management led by Mr. Oloboi Commodore made headline captures that could turn Oly into a very formidable side in the coming season.

Among the new legion of ‘AGOSU’ army are two returnees, Ibrahim Sulley who left for a deal abroad midway through the last two seasons and Abdul Razak Yusif, the club’s arrowhead.

Others like Samuel Armah from Inter Allies, George Asamoah from Dwarfs and Abdul Bashiru, joining from Ashgold will strengthen the weaknesses identified with the Wonder Club last week.

Mr Commodore believes the club has done very well in the off-season as far as recruitment was concerned and expects Oly to mount a sustained challenge for the trophy this season.

Those retained are Stephen Kwaku, Philip Sackey, Eric OseiBonsu, Ebenezer Sekyere, Jamalddeen, Razak Kassim and Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The rest are Jerry Akaminko, Abdul ManafMudasiru, Arnold Abbey Mensah, KwabenaBoateng, Charles Danso, Hamza Zakari and Rodney Appiah.

The newly signed on players include Gabriel Nudakpa (Heart of Lions), Isaac Ansah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Seidu Ismaila (Samartex), Abdul Bashiru (Ashgold), Inusah Farouk (AsokwaDeportivo), Solomon Adomako (Young Apostle), Samuel Adjetey (Bechem United) and FrimpongBoateng (King Faisal).

The rest are Emmanuel Akesseh (Rising Stars), MuradIddrisu (Wa FC), George Asamoah (Dwarfs), Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Stars), Maxwell Opoku and Emmanuel Asante (MSK Zilina Africa), Abdul Razak Yusif (Bayonic FC) and Samuel Armah (Inter Allies).

BY ANDREW NORTEY