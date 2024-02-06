OISL receives ISO/IEC 27001 certification

Opportunity International Sav­ings and Loans Ltd. (OISL) has received ISO/IEC 27001 certi­fication in line with the Bank of Ghana’s directive to Financial Institutions in order to improve their Cyber and Information Security space.

It was awarded by Certi-Trust, a global certification body specialising in Informa­tion Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection, through its Principal Auditor, Mr Eric Odae, who conducted the inde­pendent audit and compliance validation.

Mr Benjamin Kwasi Kusi, Chairman of the Board of IT, and Cyber Committee of OISL, Mr Kwame Owusu-Boateng, (CEO of OISL) and Dr Francis Takyi (Chief Risk Officer/Director of Cyber and Infor­mation Security of OISL) led the Management team of the company to receive the certificate.

OISL engaged the services of Innovare Ghana Ltd to lead through the process of acquiring the certificate.

Organisations are required to implement risk manage­ment processes to identify potential threats, evaluate their impact, and devel­op appropriate mitigation strategies.

The ISO/IEC 27001 cer­tification is an International Standard Cer­tification that stresses on the importance of identifying and assessing Information Security risks by offering a comprehensive and thorough framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving Financial Institution’s Informa­tion Security Management Systems (ISMS).

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “With this certifica­tion, OISL therefore, becomes one of the very few Savings and Loans Institutions to have achieved this important and regulato­ry milestone.”

“This certification signifies that OISL has successfully reinforced its defenses against cyber threats and committed to robust Information Security practices. It underscores the company’s dedication to safeguarding customer information and ensuring regulatory compliance,” it said.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is a subsidiary of Opportunity International (OI), a global organisation that delivers services and programmes to clients in 31 countries across the globe.