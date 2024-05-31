Ofosu Ampofo opens defence June 20 …in alleged plot to harm EC chairperson

The former National Chair­man of the National Dem­ocratic Con­gress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, will open his defence before the High Accra High Court on June 20.

Mr Ampofo is standing trial together with Mr Anthony Kweku Boahen, a former Dep­uty Communications Officer of the NDC, for allegedly plotting to harm the Chairper­son of the Electoral Commis­sion (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah.

The former NDC Chair­man returned from the United States of America, a few days ago, after undergoing a minor surgery.

He was expected to open his defence yesterday, but his counsel, Mr Tony Lithur, told the court, presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Supreme Court judge, sitting with additional re­sponsibility as a High Court, that his client was unwell.

“My Lord, you gave us today (Thursday, May 30) to open our defense, fortunately the first accused (Ofosu-Ampofo) is back in the country and it appears the long flight has aggravated his leg a bit.”

Mr Lithur said he had com­municated the condition of his client to the prosecution.

The prosecutor, Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), corroborated the statement made by Mr Lithur, and said the pros­ecution agreed to the adjourn­ment.

On April 16, 2019, Messrs Ampofo and Boahen were each granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety after they pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.

The two were dragged to the court by the Attorney-Gen­eral and Minister of Justice for allegedly inciting NDC party communicators to rain verbal insults and also incite violence against the Chairperson of the EC and the National Peace Coun­cil (NPC).

Ampofo and Boahen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm, while Ampofo separately pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a public officer.

In November 2023, lawyers of the former NDC Chairman, led by Mr Lithur, provided a letter indicating that their client was in the United States under­going post-surgery complication treatment.

The prosecution closed its case after calling three witnesses to testify against the accused.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA