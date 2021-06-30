Official Liquidator holds investor class meeting with customers of defunct FMC’s

The Official Liquidator for the defunct Fund Management Companies (FMC’s), Jemima Oware, will on July 2 hold an investor class meeting with customers of some defunct FMC’s.

According to the Official Liquidator, who is also the Registrar-General, “all the creditors of the under-listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on July 1, 2021.”

A Virtual Class Meeting will then be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9:00, am to 11:00 am for investors of fund management companies only.

The companies scheduled for the First Creditors Meeting are; FirstBanc Financial Services Limited from 9: am to 10: 00 am, Procap Finance Limited from 10: 15 am to 11: 15 am, and Omega Capital Limited from 11: 30 am to 12: 30 am.

All the companies listed above are, however, scheduled for a Class Meeting from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Friday, July 2.

All meetings according to the Registrar-General will be held via zoom video conferencing. Meeting ID and Password shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by June 30, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2019, acting in accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act 2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licenses of 53 FMCs.

Pursuant to applications by the Registrar of Companies, order was given for the official winding up of the under-listed companies.