Odoom wins 2nd Captain One Golf Society Founder’s medal

Sensational golfer, Daniel Odoom beat about 20 golfers to win the second Captain One Golf Society’s Founders Monthly Medal held at the Damang Golf Club in the Western region over the weekend.

Odoom dethroned last month’s winner, Prince Adukwa, to occupy the top spot with an amazing 71 points to take home the ultimate prize.

He was followed closely by Foster Korang who recorded 72 points while James Akwaboah and Kweku Duah settled for a joint third position with 74 points each.

The event was part of preparations ahead of the major Captain One Invitational Charity Golf Championship scheduled for Kumasi in January.

According to the organizers, another similar competition would be held before the main competition which is expected to attract hundreds of golfers across the country.

Tournament Director, Mr. Solomon Harvey congratulated winners and other golfers for showing up for the event and urged them to work hard for the championship.

The championship, which would be the fourth edition, he said, had developed and become very competitive and would require golfers to improve and do better.

Aside the giant trophy at stake for the ultimate winner, he said there would be medals and attractive cash prizes for distinguished golfers.

He urged corporate entities to come on board to support the competition as proceeds from the event would go into charity.