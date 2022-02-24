OCP Ghana, Newage sign multi-million pact to ensure fertiliser availability in Ghana

OCP Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of OCP Africa, all of OCP Group based in Morocco -Africa’s leading fertilizer producer, and NewageAgric Solutions Limited, a leading Ghanaian agricultural firm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure consistent and sustainable supply of fertiliser for food production in Ghana.

The collaboration between OCP Ghana Limited and Newage will ensure that the right type and quality fertilizers are made available to farmers across the country to support Ghana’s food security needs and support jobs in the agricultural production value chain.

Fertiliser prices have increased across the world since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to price increases, there has also been shortage in key markets resulting in fears that global food security will be affected. OCP Ghana and Newage through these collaborations would ensure supply of quality fertilisers at the right price.

In Ghana, the government’s support through Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ) has been phenomenal in ensuring sustainable food production, however, farmers face the challenge of dealing with high costs because of the global situation.

OCP Ghana and Newage intend to among other things ensure that farmers get fertilisers on time to keep them productive.

The Regional Vice President of OCP Africa – West Africa, – Mr Mohammed BENZEKRI commendedNewageAgric Solutions for the strides the company has made over the past few years and assured the company of OCP Africa’s support to ensure further growth of the agric sector in Ghana.

“We are happy with the work Newage has been doing and we hope to continue to work with you to ensure continuous availability of fertilisers. We are going to make specific fertilizer blends for the Ghanaian market to ensure that your work with farmers produce the best yields that will drive Ghana’s economic development forward,” he said.

On his part, the CEO of NewageAgric Solutions, Mr William Kotey, also praised OCP Africa for being a dependable backbone for food production.

“OCP Africa’s work has been phenomenal within the continent. It is great that we are continuing our relations and cementing it further for the future. From the great initiatives you have done and work in Ghanasuch asAgribooster and free real-time soil testing and recommendation for farmers, I know we can drive growth in production by ensuring that farmers get the right fertilizers, training and help them have and maintain sustainable jobs.”

OCP Ghana and Newage will ensure that local supplies of fertilisers are secured at competitive prices, that there is knowledge sharing in the development of local fertiliser blends, promoting innovation and R&D efforts, strengthening local distribution channels, and deepening the scope for extending existing agricultural systems.

In this regard, OCP Ghana and Newage will work to implement fertiliser solutions which can adapt to the soils and crops of Ghana, build the capacity of farmers to ensure high yields and work to support the general fertiliser value chain in the country.