Nyantakyi’s life ban reduced to 12 years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced Kwesi Nyantakyi’s life ban to 12 years, according to Nhyria FM Sports.

The ban has been reduced following a successful appeal by the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss.

FIFA banned Nyantakyi for life for breaking bribery and corruption rules in 2018. According to FIFA, he also broke conflict of interest rules.

Aside the ban, he was fined 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,000).

Nyantakyi was pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter.

At the end time, Nyantakyi was one of Africa’s most powerful football figures. He was vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a member of the FIFA Council.

He was also GFA President and West African Football Union (WAFU) President.

He resigned from all the positions before the ban was imposed on him by world football governing body. –Myjoyonline