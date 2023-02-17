NYA supports youth in Volta, Oti Regions with tools

A total of 40 youth have been presented with tools in Hohoe and Kadjebi Assemblies in the Volta and Oti Regions respectively to learn a trade under a project initiated by National Youth Authority (NYA).

Dubbed “Skills Towards Employability and Productivity” (STEP),the beneficiaries are to use the tools to learn hairdress­ing, dressmaking, cosmotology, and satellite dish installation from Master craft persons under a scholarship which included feeding at a cost of GH¢20,500 for each Assembly.

In a speech at the presenta­tion, Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of NYA said the project which was in its Phase I, focused on providing 1,000 youth nationwide with entrepreneurial opportunities in order to reduce youth unemploy­ment challenges.

He said the Phase I involved some selected Assembles across the country to be given hairdress­ing dryers and its accessories for the hairdressers, sewing machine, measuring tape and scissors for the dressmakers, brush and its accessories for the cosmologies with the dish installers receiving hammer, chisel, drilling machine together with signal finder, all at a cost of GH¢20, 500 for each Assembly.

FROM LAWRENCE MARKWEI, HOHOE