Nsoatreman FC host Hearts, Olympics battle Aduana FC today

Nsoatreman FC will lock horns with Accra Hearts of Oak today in a Match­day nine encounter of the betPawa Premier League at Nana Kronman­sah Park.

The newly promoted side are seventh on the league log having amassed 13 points after eight League games.

Mohammed Gargo has guided the side through a topsy-turvy campaign but their performanc­es in recent games give a lot of hope for the future as they have managed three wins and two draws from their last five matches.

Former champions Accra Hearts came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Dreams FC at the Accra Sports stadium to end their three-match winning run as they sit in fifth place with 13 points.

The Phobians under Slavko Matic are unbeaten in their last four games with two wins and two draws.

The Phobians are also yet to lose against a newly promoted side in an away game since last season and will depend on the likes of Salifu Ibrahim, Samuel Inkoom, Richmond Ayi, Kojo Obeng Jnr and Benjamin Yorke to fight for the points.

Hearts go into the match thoroughly boosted by the return of Konadu Yiadom, Seidu Suraj, Gladson Awako and Dennis Kor­sah who are members of the Black Galaxies team currently preparing for the CHAN tournament which comes off in Algeria in January 2023.

In another cagey duel, Accra Great Olympics will battle league leaders Aduana FC at the Soga­kope WAFA Park on Tuesday.

Great Olympics lost their week eight game against Berekum Chel­sea by a goal to nil as Aduana FC also slipped to a 2-1 loss to Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The ‘Dade’ boys have amassed 14 points after eight games and sit in fourth place having won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five games.

The Ogya boys have also won three and lost two of their last five game in the League. —GFA