Nsawam Water Treatment Plant area to be protected with trees

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources resolves to collaborate with the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to plant seedlings along the buffer zone of the Nsawam Water Treatment Plant area.

According to the ministry, the seedlings when matured would serve as a shade for the water source or river and also prevent evaporation of the water.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Dapaah, said this during the tour of the plant to inspect the source of the river that gives raw water to the plant.

She said, according to the law, every water source should be given a 100-meter buffer area around both sides of the water and not supposed to be farmed on.

“It is not for people to do farming where they will still pick scarce water and go and water their farms. It is not allowed, every farmer should be 100 metres off,” she said.

She said earlier the level of the water was low as 1.3 cubic meters but it has risen to 2.4 cubic meters after it rained a couple of days ago.

“This is very good because it would make the machines work effectively,” she said.

According to Ms Dapaah, the ministry wanted to be proactive and would not want to wait for people to encroach before it fights them.

She said in the dry season, Ghana Water Company faced some challenges and would ensure people within the municipality use water judiciously.

The minister said it was important for people to harvest water during the rainy season so that they could use it when the dry season approached.

“So we are going to deepen that interaction with the communities to make sure everything is correct for us to provide water to the good people within the catchment area. We are also looking at dredging the DensuRiver for it to be able to hold up much water,” she said.

She commended the management for keeping the facility clean saying that “this is a neat plant and we commend the district manager and staff and the headquarters also for keeping an eye on the neatness.”

