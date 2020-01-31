Sports

NSA urged to intervene in GHABSA fracas

January 31, 2020
0 0 1 minute read

A group of baseball enthusiasts known as the Concerned Baseball and Softball Stakeholders has called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) to immediately step in and resolve issues affecting the development of the sport in Ghana.

A statement dated January 25 and signed by the Convener of the group, Mr Hugo Banzini, urged the NSA to intervene in a recent fracas between the current executive and agitated members who are gradually been kicked out of the association.

That meeting, according to the group should be held with the executives and stakeholders to resolve issues including the election of new members for the association.

It stated that current executives of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association (GHABSA) have overstayed in office and must make way for others or be reelected.

This they said would help iron out disturbing issues preventing immediate elections before the end of February and other matters destroying the development of the twin sport in the country.

The group also discredited recent appointments made by the executives into various positions with the support from the NSA.

According to the group, they were surprised by the appointments since three petitions were earlier sent to the NSA and copied to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, calling for the dissolution of the executives of GHABSA over the expiration of their various terms.

They were hopeful that the NSA led by Prof. Peter Twumasi would help resolve the issues immediately to enable them continue with the development and promotion of the sport in the country.

By Times Sports Reporter

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Gyatabi vows to stop Amuzu …in WBO Global championship

Gyatabi vows to stop Amuzu …in WBO Global championship

January 31, 2020
Photo of WOSPAG wants female participation in boxing qualifiers to Tokyo 2020

WOSPAG wants female participation in boxing qualifiers to Tokyo 2020

January 31, 2020
Photo of 2 boxers join Akotoku stable

2 boxers join Akotoku stable

January 30, 2020
Photo of MoYS to pay coaches’ salaries

MoYS to pay coaches’ salaries

January 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sports

NSA urged to intervene in GHABSA fracas

January 31, 2020
0 1 minute read

A group of baseball enthusiasts known as the Concerned Baseball and Softball Stakeholders has called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) to immediately step in and resolve issues affecting the development of the sport in Ghana.

A statement dated January 25 and signed by the Convener of the group, Mr Hugo Banzini, urged the NSA to intervene in a recent fracas between the current executive and agitated members who are gradually been kicked out of the association.

That meeting, according to the group should be held with the executives and stakeholders to resolve issues including the election of new members for the association.

It stated that current executives of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association (GHABSA) have overstayed in office and must make way for others or be reelected.

This they said would help iron out disturbing issues preventing immediate elections before the end of February and other matters destroying the development of the twin sport in the country.

The group also discredited recent appointments made by the executives into various positions with the support from the NSA.

According to the group, they were surprised by the appointments since three petitions were earlier sent to the NSA and copied to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, calling for the dissolution of the executives of GHABSA over the expiration of their various terms.

They were hopeful that the NSA led by Prof. Peter Twumasi would help resolve the issues immediately to enable them continue with the development and promotion of the sport in the country.

By Times Sports Reporter

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of MoYS to pay coaches’ salaries

MoYS to pay coaches’ salaries

January 30, 2020

FA committed to improve capacity of refs

January 30, 2020

Damba cautions Stars coach Akonnor against interference

January 30, 2020
Photo of ‘Hajia Vampire’ is new armwrestling queen

‘Hajia Vampire’ is new armwrestling queen

January 30, 2020
Close
Close