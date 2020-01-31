NSA urged to intervene in GHABSA fracas

A group of baseball enthusiasts known as the Concerned Baseball and Softball Stakeholders has called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) to immediately step in and resolve issues affecting the development of the sport in Ghana.

A statement dated January 25 and signed by the Convener of the group, Mr Hugo Banzini, urged the NSA to intervene in a recent fracas between the current executive and agitated members who are gradually been kicked out of the association.

That meeting, according to the group should be held with the executives and stakeholders to resolve issues including the election of new members for the association.

It stated that current executives of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association (GHABSA) have overstayed in office and must make way for others or be reelected.

This they said would help iron out disturbing issues preventing immediate elections before the end of February and other matters destroying the development of the twin sport in the country.

The group also discredited recent appointments made by the executives into various positions with the support from the NSA.

According to the group, they were surprised by the appointments since three petitions were earlier sent to the NSA and copied to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, calling for the dissolution of the executives of GHABSA over the expiration of their various terms.

They were hopeful that the NSA led by Prof. Peter Twumasi would help resolve the issues immediately to enable them continue with the development and promotion of the sport in the country.

By Times Sports Reporter