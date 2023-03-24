NSA, GOC congratulate Herbert Mensah 

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have sent congratulatory messages to Mr Herbert Mensah on his election as President of the African Rugby Union (ARU) on Saturday, in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Ghanaian sports administrator had 30 votes to defeat Uganda’s Andrew Owuo who polled one vote at the 15th General Assembly to win the top position.

“We are delighted by your massive 30-1 win against your opponent at the just ended Rugby Africa Elective Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, a statement from the NSA said.”

It said “The Authority has absolutely no doubt in your commitment, competence, and leadership skills to inspire the newly elected executives to work harder and steer the affairs of Africa Rugby with the sincerest hope that Rugby in Africa will blossom under your able leadership to the delight of all.

The GOC statement signed by Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, said “We hail your hard work, dedication capacity, capabilities, your passion in developing the youth and commitment to sports, especially Rugby Africa.”

“We know you are a great inspirer and motivation to many people; we pray for more wisdom and God’s guidance to excel in the new position.”

The GOC President expressed his confidence in Mr. Mensah to bring on board new ideas and innovation to Rugby Africa.

It said, “We also welcome him onto the body of Association of African Sports Confederations and hope he contribute with his rich experience”

