NPP to break the eight-year cycle rule

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has underlined the need to strengthen the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enhance the party’s quest to break the eight-year rule cycle.

According to him, if the TESCON was revived and equipped, nothing could stop the party from maintaining power in the 2024 elections and beyond.

“There’s a need to revive and equip TESCON. If the party is able to do this, I am confident that nothing can stop us from maintaining power in the 2024 elections and beyond,” he noted.

Dr Nyarko was speaking at a fresher’s orientation, handing over and general meeting of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) branch of TESCON at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality.

It was on the theme: “Resuscitating, Revitalising and Retooling of TESCON to break the eight.”

Dr Nyarko said the NPP had vision, capacity and good programmes to manage the economy to provide better standards of living for every Ghanaian, hence the need for every member to work towards breaking the eight.

He stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration had laid a solid foundation for the country and was transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

“If we do not work hard to ensure that the NPP maintains power in 2024, Ghana will retrogress. We have to protect what has been achieved so far,” Dr Nyarko told the TESCON members.

He asked them to be disciplined and united to help the party secure a third term in office for the first time under the Fourth Republic.

Dr Nyarko donated a cash of GH☼51,000 to support the activities of the branch.

Mr Dennis Kwakwa, the NPP Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, encouraged the students to keep on working hard to contribute meaningfully to the party towards breaking the eight.

He said the NPP-led administration had demonstrated its commitment through the initiation and implementation of inclusive programmes to accelerate and sustain socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country.

Mr Kwakwa said the party’s quest to stay in power beyond 2024 was attainable and called on members to work towards that goal.

He also donated a cash of GH¢1,000.000.

Michael Anderson, the President of TESCON, AAMUSTED, commended the MP for honouring their invitation, and pledged that the new executives would work hard to ensure the party stayed in power in 2024.

GNA