NPP Techiman South petitions Interior Ministry to probe election violence

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono Region have petitioned the Ministryfor theInterior to investigate the shooting incident that occurred on December 8, 2020 at the Techiman South Collation Centre, which led to the death of two people, with six others sustaining injuries.

The group observed that the investigation would help the constituents to know exactly what caused the unfortunate event and give the victims justice.

“An earlier call on the Ministry of theInterior for investigation into the post-election violence in the constituency has not yielded any results, hence the need for us to officially petition the ministry,” itsaid.

In an interaction with the media on March 25, 2021, the spokesperson for the group, Kwadwo Owusu, stated that it was about time the authorities conducted an independent investigation into the shooting incident.

“People have been calling, asking questions; it is about time the authorities delved into the issue and conducted an independent investigation, the outcome of which should be made public so that going forward,it will be a guide to everybody to avoid the misconceptions of the case,” he stated.

Mr Owusu debunked allegations that blamed the NPP and the 2020 Techiman South NPP parliamentary candidate as orchestrators of the unfortunate shooting incident and insisted that “it is not the doing of anybody but it was as if the supporters were misled by their leaders.

“The youth also went haywire and that unfortunate incident happened.That is why we are calling for an independent investigation into the incident so that the truth will serve as a guide,” hesaid.

The Regional Security Council later started investigation into the incident, but no progress has been reported or arrests made so far. –citinewsroom.com