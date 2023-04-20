NPP ready for Kumawu primaries – Antwi Bosiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard AntwiBosiako, has stated that the party is ready to hold its internal elections for the Kumawu Constituency scheduled for April 23, 2023.

He also expressed confidence about conducting a peaceful elec­tion and lauded the aspirants for showing dedication and commit­ment.

“We are done with the vetting processes, everything is in place, so on the said date to hold the pri­maries in Kumawu we will know who the delegates will vote for to ensure a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections in 2024.

“In my third term as Ashanti regional chairman, I can say that this is the first time all aspirants have shown commitment, dedi­cation and determination which everyone can attest to the fact that Kumawu elections always end up in court but this time around it is different and this is a plus for the NPP in Kumawu, Ashanti Region NPP, NPP as a party and NPP in government,” Mr Bosiako touted.

After the demise of the incum­bent Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Basoah, the Speaker of Par­liament, Alban Bagbin, on April 3,2023 declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for a by-election.

Among the aspirants who have picked the forms on the ticket of the NPP were Dr Aboagye Dacosta, the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Opanyin Yaw Baah, a former MP for Ku­mawu Constituency, Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr Philip Yaw Banor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.

The fate of two prospective aspirants seeking to lead the NPP in the upcoming by-election at Kumawu hangs in the balance as the vetting committee is yet to clear them for the primariesof the party.

Buttey Danquah Smith,the chairman of the Vetting Com­mittee, who did not give further details confirmed two persons are yet to be cleared but the others had picked their balloting and the party needed a credible candidate to win the by-election.

The EC set the by-election for May 23, 2023 and the Com­mission is expected to receive nominations at its Sekyere Kumawu District office between May 2 and May 5, 2023.

This is in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution as amended, the EC to hold a by-election in the constituency on May 23, 2023 and interested candidates were required to download the nomination forms from April 14 to May 5, 2023 and the filing fee for the election was GHC10, 000.00.