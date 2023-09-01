NPP Presidential primaries : Agyarko withdraws from run-off

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s scheduled run-off election on September 2 to break the tie between two flagbearer hopefuls has hit a snag following the decision by one of the contestants to stay away from the election.

Boakye Agyarko, who is contest­ing Francis Addai-Nimoh, argued that the run-off election was against the party’s constitution and unjustly truncates an already agreed process.

In a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, chairman of the party’s Presidential Elections Committee, dated August 31, he described the run-off election as an “errant decision” adding that he would not partake in the exercise.

Mr Boakye Akyarko

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon pro­cess, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

“I cannot, with a clear con­science make such an impermis­sible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he stated.

Mr Agyarko’s decision was as a result of the party’s National Council agreeing that only mem­bers of the Council will be voting in the party’s September 2 run-off between the two contestants to decide the fate of the two flagbear­er hopefuls.

According to the party, the run-off election, which would be held at the NPP Headquarters in Accra, was to save time and cost.

Opposing the decision in the letter, Mr Agyarko said the new process was in breach of the par­ty’s constitution.

“It is totally unconstitutional that a sub-section (about 135 National Council members) of the Special Electoral College should assume the function on behalf of the 955 delegates who voted in the first round.

It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication? It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream,” he stated.

The former Minister of Energy noted that changes to rules and regulations governing the run-off election was detrimental to fair play and Justice.

“Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner are only detrimental to fair play and justice.

It is a clear violation of the par­ty’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associat­ed with,” Mr Agyarko added.

On August 26 this year, the NPP held a super delegates conference to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from 10 to five.

At the end of the polls, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates confer­ence with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15 per cent of the vote.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central, emerged second with 132 votes representing 14.3 per cent while former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes representing 10.2 per cent.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for­mer Minister of Food and Agricul­ture, placed fourth with 36 votes representing 3.90 per cent.

The party’s Election Committee announced a run-off election to determine the positions of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both contestants polled nine.

BY TIMES REPORTER