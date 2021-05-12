NPP NEC re-admits Kwabena Agyepong into party after 6yrs suspension

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has re-instated the membership of Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, after a passionate appeal made by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at its meeting held on of May 10, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo argued that Mr Agyepong had been punished enough and that his actions over the last four years and particularly during the NPP’s election 2020 campaign, pointed to a member of good standing in the party.

Mr Agyepong at the time of his suspension, was the sitting General Secretary of the NPP and it will be recalled that about three months ago, he wrote to NEC of the party to consider rescinding its decision to suspend him indefinitely.

In his letter to NEC, Mr Agyepong pleaded with the Council to lift their (Mr Agyepong and Paul Afoko, then National Chairman and Sammy Crabbe, then a National Vice Chairman) suspension of their party membership by NEC which had been in place for six years for misconduct in 2015.

The NEC of the party found Mr Agyepong and the two others, guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which enjoined members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts and he was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorisation by the NEC”.

Mr Agyepong during President Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid in 2020, was embedded with the Akufo-Addo campaign team throughout their tour of all 16 regions of the country and he addressed several rallies and made a case in support of the president’s plea to the electorate to renew his mandate of office. –Asaase news.com