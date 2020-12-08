NPP, NDC trade accusations over election infractions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked claims of election infractions by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Sammy Awuku, the Deputy Communications Director and National Youth Organiser the claims of stuffing materials were false and needed to be discarded.

He said the elections had so far been peaceful with little or no infractions with voters observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Awuku said the NDC was levelling such allegation against them because they knew ahead of time they had lost the elections.

He said allegations so far levelled against the party during this election were false and that it was rather the NDC who was working assiduously to temper the peaceful nature of the elections.

“We the NPP should have cause to complain not the NDC because all infractions which happened during the elections are against us,” he stated.

He commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring that the 2020 elections were held peacefully and smoothly with little hitches.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had at an emergency press conference called on its members and party agents “especially those in the Ashanti Region” to remain at polling stations to prevent rigging of electoral results.

“In the next few hours, it is going to get very intense. Go back to the polling station and observe the process,” the Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah had stressed.

The call follows allegations of ballot stuffing by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly involving leading members of the party in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Ankrah insisted that the NDC had evidence to buttress its claims urging international and local observers to intensify their monitoring of the electoral process.

He claimed instances of electoral malfeasance have also been recorded in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions.

“We are aware that one Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Kwabre East Chairman of the NPP is in charge of the ballot stuffing and he is working closely with Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP,” he alleged.

The Director of Elections said the party had intercepted information to suggest that the security agencies in the region had been asked not to escort ballot boxes to collation centres.

He insisted that inadequate security personnel were deployed in the Ashanti Region and “we believe that it is an attempt to create the opportunity for ballot snatching and all other nefarious activities.”

“We are telling our security agencies that they should be vigilant and citizens should help the police in being vigilant. We have intercepted the directive instructing them not to police ballot boxes after the voting has ended.

We know genuine security personnel will defend the country with their might so I urge Ghanaians to help them. Follow the ballot boxes with your cars, motorbikes to wherever they take them. Let us all be vigilant,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that the party had filed a complaint to the Electoral Commission (EC) on its concerns and hope it is addressed.

He was optimistic the NDC was on course to win the presidential elections.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH & BENEDICTA GYIMAAF FOLLEY