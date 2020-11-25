NPP has failed in corruption fight—Asamoah-Siaw

The running mate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, has alleged that the president and his government has supervised and benefitted from corruption and does not deserve a second term because he has failed Ghanaians and must be shown the way out.

“For this reason, we must reject the president who campaigned and won the corruption tag against former President Mahama but has failed in fighting the canker since he has benefitted from scandals under his watch,” he decried.





Mr Asamoah-Siaw appealed to the citizenry not to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo because he was not only swimming in corruption but had benefitted from the canker and noted that he agreed with the assertion by former President Mahama that the president was swimming in corruption with his family, friends, and cronies.





He was worried the president, his family, cronies and friends had taken charge of every aspect of the nation and allegedly attempted to rob the nation through the Agyapa Royalties Limited deal but were exposed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who they later frustrated to resign.



Mr Asamoah-Siaw further alleged that the president and his appointees would‘sell’ the Jubilee House should they win the 2020 elections because the government engaged in “conflict of interest, bid-rigging, and violation of procurement rules just to transfer our mineral royalties into private hands for their selfish interest and the president is now corrupt.”–rainbowradioonline.com