NPC sets April 20 for General Assembly

The Board of the Nation­al Paralympic Committee (NPC) has set Saturday, April 20, for its Extraordinary Gen­eral Assembly.

The current date was arrived following the postponement of the February edition to concentrate on the just ended 13th African Games.

The meeting would consider the approval of annual membership fees, approval of new para sports

and their respective federations/as­sociations, amendments to Article 2 membership and date for Elective General Assembly per Article 7.

It said participants would be drawn from para athletics, para powerlifting, sitting volleyball/para volleyball, shooting para sports, para swimming, wheelchair bas­ketball and para badminton, para taekwondo, para cycling federation and wheelchair tennis.

The rest includes blind sports federation, cerebral palsy sports, blind football, adaptive boxing, boccia sports, para biathlon, wheelchair rugby, para archery,­wheelchair softball, national wheel­chair, amputee sports and others.

In another development, the Confederation of African Ampu­tee Football(CAAF) has postponed the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations(AAFCON) which was scheduled for this April.

The tournament is now set for May 18-30 in Egypt.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE