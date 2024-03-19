Northern Accra Diocese Methodist Men’s Fellowship holds 5th AGM

The Association of Men’s Fellowships of the Method­ist Church Ghana, North­ern Accra Diocese has held its 5th Annual General Meeting.

The AGM, held over the weekend at the Trinity Methodist Society, Madina, on the theme: “Discipleship; growing into Christian maturity,” also saw the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the association.

Some awards were presented to individuals, including Rev­erend ACP Faustina Asare for establishing a Men’s Fellowship at John Wesley Methodist, and Mr Benjamin Tettey, a long-serving member of the association, who was awarded with a role of hon­our award.

The New Achimota Circuit also received the best performing circuit award under the year of review, while the second and third positions went to the Adenta and Ashongman circuits, respectively.

Speaking at the programme, the Right Rev. Professor Joseph Edu­sa-Eyison, Bishop of the North­ern Accra Diocese, indicated that discipleship remains an important duty for Christians in their walk with Christ.

He stated that such an endeav­our is a life-long process that continues to eternity and requires that Christians do not stop pur­suing the things of God to help shape and transform people and societies.

“The goal is to help believers live a transformed life in Christ, therefore, the progressive Chris­tian must cultivate a concentrated forward-looking attitude to where the goal lies – growing into Chris­tian maturity,” he said.

Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison explained that because growth and maturity was complex, and demanding, it was important for Christians to be intentional and apply more effort to achieve a purposeful life.

He urged Christians to be led by the Holy Spirit to forsake the life of sinfulness, and embark on a new life of holiness, saying, “any attempt at Christian growth and maturity without the assistance of the Holy Spirit achieves nothing.”

Mr Kwamina Amosi-Andoh, Diocesan Chairman, stated that the theme was a call for the church to build a united, vibrant, and spirit-led Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships for holistic transformation of societies.

He, therefore, urged members of the association to intensify their evangelism work at homes, communities, the country, and across the world, by being “very close to our Omnipotent God using our tools – Jesus Christ, the Bible and prayers.”

He echoed the commitment of the Association in ensuring that prioritising the wellbeing of old members, including visiting the infirmed, praying for them, and extending welfare benefits to them.

Mr Amosi-Andoh advised, par­ticularly, the elderly, to take their healthcare seriously, saying, “go to hospital, eat well, and exercise the body regularly.”

BY TIMES REPORTER