North Korea angers neighbours with new missile test

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, in its first such launch since October.

The missile landed in water between the Korean peninsula and Japan, bringing condemnation from Seoul and Tokyo.

The United Nations (UN) prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests.

Leader, Kim Jong-un, has vowed to bolster the North’s defences. It tested a variety of missiles last year amid stalled talks with the South and US.

The latest launch – the first since a New Year speech in which Mr Jong-un set out policy priorities for 2022 – was first reported by the Japanese coast guard early on Wednesday, before being confirmed by defence authorities in Seoul.

“South Korean and US intelligence are closely analysing for further detail,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Japan’s Defence Minister, Nobuo Kishi, said the suspected ballistic missile had flown about 500 km (310 miles), Reuters reported.

According to one expert, however, there was no way to confirm the full striking range of the missile.

“There’s no way to assess whether this might have been a longer-range missile flown on a shortened trajectory,” Ankit Panda of the Nuclear Policy Programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told BBC News.

In 2017, North Korea tested the Hwasong-15, a missile that peaked at an estimated altitude of 4,500km, putting US military bases on the Pacific island of Guam well within striking distance.

The launch comes days after Mr Jong-un said that Pyongyang would continue to strengthen its defence capabilities due to an increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean peninsula – a stance Mr Panda warned could see 2022 “littered with similar North Korean missiles”.

Mr Jong-un made the remarks during a key end-of-year meeting of North Korea’s ruling party.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, called the latest launch “very regrettable”, pointing to North Korea’s repeated testing of missiles since 2021.

In 2021, North Korea continued the advancement of its weapons programme, conducting what state media reported as the testing of a new hypersonic missile, as well as a train-based ballistic missile and a new long-range cruise missile.

Ballistic missiles are considered more threatening than cruise missiles because they can carry more powerful payloads, have a longer range and can fly faster. –Reuters/BBC.