‘No changes in Ghana sprint team for Commonwealth Games’

Chief Executive of Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Mr Bawah Fuseini, has quashed fears that the national sprint team would be under par at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to the Ghana Olympic Communications (GOC) upon his arrival in the UK, Mr Fuseini said that there was no cause for alarm.

“The fact of the matter is that all sprinters originally submitted by Ghana Athletics to the GOC for approval remain in place for the Commonwealth Games,” he maintained.

He reiterated that nothing had changed and that there will be a total of 14 athletes competing in seven different events with the majority taking part in the sprints.

“This was the plan per all necessary information available to us ahead of the deadline for submissions, so we remain very strong and much focused ahead of the Games with our team.”

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games commenced last night.

The athletics team expected to be paraded by Ghana at the Games are Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay), Sean Safo Antwi (100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay), Isaac Botsio (4x100m relay), Barnabas Agerh (4x100m relay), Alex Amankwa (800m), William Amponsah (5000m), and Joseph Paul Amoah (200m and 4x100m).

According to the GOC, the women list comprises of Mary Boakye (4x100m relay), Latifa Ali (4x100m relay), Halutie Hor (4x100m relay), Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa (4x100m relay), Deborah Acquah (long jump 4x100m relay), Abigail Kwarteng (high jump) and Rose Amonimaa Yeboah (high jump).